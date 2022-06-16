Body found in vehicle in Ocmulgee River, reports Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle with a body inside was recovered from the Ocmulgee River at 8:50 a.m. Thursday morning in Bleckley County.

According to a release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to Dykes Landing on the Ocmulgee in reference to a vehicle located in the river. While removing the vehicle, Deputies found what appeared to be a body inside of the vehicle.

Criminal investigations and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case now. Agents and Investigators were able to recover a body from the vehicle, which an autopsy will be performed on at the GBI Crime Lab.

