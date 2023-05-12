Blue Bird Corporation workers to vote on unionizing Friday

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Workers at the Blue Bird Corporation in Fort Valley are voting on Thursday and Friday on whether they will join the United Steelworkers labor union.

The vote comes after union organizers filed seven unfair labor practice charges against the school bus manufacturer in April, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The charges claim that management engaged in surveillance and interrogation of workers, as well as threatened to freeze worker pay and close the plant.

United States Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock wrote a letter to Blue Bird President and CEO Matt Stevenson in response to the charges, asking him to promote free and fair elections.

Workers at Blue Bird also received a letter of support from United States Representative Sanford Bishop in favor of the union vote.

Blue Bird is a publicly-held corporation with headquarters based in Macon. Approximately 1,400 workers will finalize the vote Friday.