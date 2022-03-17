Bloomfield Rec Center to host 25th Annual Youth Symposium

It's hosted by Fathers Among Men, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, and Project Road Warrior.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The 25th Annual Youth Symposium is this weekend at the Bloomfield Gilead Rec Center.

The event is for boys and girls ages 12 to 17. They’ll talk with the kids about the importance of social media and social presence, getting involved in your community, and mental health and well being. They’ll have robotics lessons too.

“It’s going to be a day packed full with activity,” said Macon Site Director for Fathers Among Men, Fred Sterdivant. “We’re going to feed them, but we’re also going to keep it fun and inviting and upbeat. We think this is how we impact the men and women of our community.”

Fathers Among Men is also hosting a spring break camp next week. For more information on that, go to their Facebook page.