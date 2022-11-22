Bleckley Memorial Hospital opens newly renovated emergency room

COCHRAN, Georgia(41NBC,WMGT) – Renovations at Bleckley Memorial Hospital are helping hospital officials provide better emergency care to residents.

Health leaders cut the ribbon on the project on November 3.

It will give the hospital the ability to give more access to emergency care to rural Georgia residents.

Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Healthcare Group, Jonathan Green, say the upgrade was much needed.

“We want to make sure that if it’s something that you can be taken care of at Bleckley Memorial, we want to take care of that,” Green said. “It allows us to saperate well and sick patients easier access for emergency vehicles, first responders. The flow of the emergency room is much more conducive to quick in and out times for patients.”

The emergency room now is able to treat patients more efficiently with new technology as well as more private triage rooms for patients.

ER Nurse Manager Alaina Dykes says the improvements have already made a big difference in the community.

“The community loves it,” Dykes said. “The nurses love it. The physicians love it. The physicians that we have are travel physicians. They’re contracted, so they go to many hospitals, and they were just blown away when they saw what our emergency room was. They really were surprised with the work we’ve done.”

Dykes says the improvement of the emergency room will give rural residents more access to emergency care in a faster and more efficient way.

“A lot of people say that they like to come to smaller hospitals because they can be seen quicker and the flow is easier and quicker, and that’s our goal is to see patients quickly and get them taken care of and get them hopefully home.”

The hospital plans to renovate the entire building within the next two years.