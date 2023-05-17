Bleckley County’s baseball team falls in the State Final Four

Bleckley County finishes the season with a 24-14 record.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bleckley County Royals fell in the GHSA A Division I Baseball State Playoffs Final Four, suffering two losses to Irwin County.

The Royals hosted the matchup but were unable to capitalize on home-field advantage, losing game one 8-4 and game two 10-3.

This marks the Royals’ best season finish since the 2018-19 season, when they also fell in the Final Four.