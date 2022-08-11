Bleckley County School bus involved in traffic accident Thursday morning

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bleckley County school bus got in an accident Thursday morning.

According to a social media post by Bleckley County Schools, a two-car accident at a bypass caused a car to hit a bus that was stopped at a red light.

Two students in one of the cars and two students on the bus were taken to the hospital for observation, though no serious injuries have been reported. Parents of all the students on the bus are being contacted.

