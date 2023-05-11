Bleckley County clinches a spot in the GHSA A Division I State Final Four (highlights)

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County Royals swept Social Circle in the doubleheader to advance to the GHSA A Division I State Playoffs Final Four.

The Royals won game one 6-3 and game two 6-4 behind a game-clinching home run by Eli Mullis in the ninth inning.

Bleckley County will host Irwin County in the semifinals on May 16.