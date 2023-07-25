‘Black Wing Week’ aims to promote Black-owned businesses in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The “Macon Black Culture” organization’s Black Wing Week is underway. The competition, running from July 24-29, aims to promote local Black-owned businesses.

Nine Black-owned businesses are participating.

The event is not only about crowning a winner but also driving traffic to the businesses and boosting their visibility.

“It’s great for us to be able to bring visibility to these Black-owned businesses in order for them to increase sales and things of that nature,” Macon Black Culture co-founder Nadiyah Harris said.

Macon residents are invited to visit the Macon Black Culture Facebook page for more information and to cast their votes.