Black History Month banners commemorate Perry’s African American community

Banners featuring Perry's first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. Banners featuring the first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown.

“This year our theme for the Black History Month banner project is ‘first,'” Special Events Coordinator Anya Turpin said. “We’re celebrating a whole bunch of different titles with 28 banners downtown in total, each one highlighting a different ‘first’ for the African American community in Perry.”

This is the third year Perry has commemorated Black History Month by honoring Black community members who made a lasting impact.

If you’re interested in viewing the banners yourself, they can be found near the new city hall in downtown Perry or by visiting the city’s website.