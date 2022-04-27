Bike Walk Macon to host several events for Bike Walk Month in May

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — May is just a few days away, and that means the start of Bike Walk Month.

Bike Walk Macon is hosting multiple events that celebrate walking and biking.

The organization will offer free biking classes as well as several walking events. We spoke with Bike Walk Macon’s Engagement and Education Manager, Kaylee Pruitt. She says the month of events helps bring awareness to the importance of making transportation more equitable for everyone.

“All types of transportation are important,” she said. “Whether you’re biking to work or biking for leisure or having to walk to get to your location, May is just a really great opportunity to highlight those needs.”

All the events are listed on Bike Walk Macon’s website. Most events are free and don’t require sign-ups. The organization does ask that you RSVP through its Facebook events if you plan to attend.