Bike Walk Macon looks to unify neighborhoods

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is starting “Play Streets Macon.” This allows neighbors to nominate their streets to be closed off to traffic for a day, and families can participate in outdoor activities.

Inspired by Open Streets Macon, “Play Streets Macon” helps residents enjoy recreational activities on their own street.

“So its just a day of a really simple idea, where we just close the street for a few hours, you don’t let cars come through, so that you can enjoy the street with your neighbors and build community and have fun together,” said Executive Director Rachel Umana.

The deadline to nominate your street is June 23rd, Bike Walk Macon will choose four streets to host events.

The first event is scheduled for August, you can nominate your street at www.bikewalkmacon.com/playstreets.