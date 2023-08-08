Bicentennial Commission requesting art to display at new park

A new park, named Bicentennial Park, will be built in East Macon near the Mill Hill Community Center, and it aims to showcase public art that reflects Macon's 200-year history.

The Bicentennial Commission announced the project is open to all artists ages 18 and up with art that highlights Macon’s past.

“It really has several layers of different history and different meaning,” Bicentennial Commission marketing chair Julia Morrison said. “We’re really excited to honor all of that history by creating Bicentennial Park and having several pieces of art in the park that speak to the 200 years and beyond of Macon’s experience.”

The deadline for artists to enter their submissions is August 10, and the park is expected to be built in the coming year.

Visit maconartsalliance.org to apply.