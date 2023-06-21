Bibb Superior Court updates case management system to boost workflow

The Bibb Superior Court has updated its case management system. The Bibb County Clerk's Office announced its transition to the new system on June 5.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Superior Court has updated its case management system. The Bibb County Clerk’s Office announced its transition to the new system on June 5.

It’s now active for civil, criminal and court management divisions.

Clerk of the Superior Court Erica Woodford says the change will help boost workflow and that the new system will make it easier for both the public and attorneys to access information.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Woodford said. “Of course we want this office to be more effective, more efficient, more user friendly, and so that means keeping up with technology and making sure that we have the most streamlined efficient process possible.”

The superior court plans to retire the old system entirely by the end of the month.