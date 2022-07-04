Bibb Superior Court Clerk’s Office says it will file veterans’ DD214 form free of charge

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re a veteran in Bibb County, the Superior Court Clerk’s Office says it can store your military discharge paperwork free of charge.

Erica L. Woodford, the Superior Court Clerk, says the form is referred to as a DD214.



When you file the document with the Clerk’s Office, you’ll always know where it is and be able to access a copy when you need it.

“We like to remind veterans the option is available,” Woodford said. “Because a lot of veterans don’t realize they can file their DD214 here for safe keeping.”

If you have a DD214, you can take it to the Clerk’s Office at the courthouse, and they’ll file it for you.

You can call their office at (478) 621-6527 if you have any questions.