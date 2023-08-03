Bibb Schools Superintendent wants togetherness for new school year

Dr. Sims stopped by 41Today to share his vision and goals for the upcoming school year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District starts the new year with a new five-year strategic plan. It’s called Built 4 Bibb, and Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says the plan is all about togetherness.

Dr. Sims stopped by 41Today to share his vision and goals for the upcoming school year. The district leader also addressed concerns about the need to close or consolidate schools in an effort to save the district money.

And he addressed the hurdles the district is facing when it comes to student acamedics and social progress following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sims wrapped up the interview by encouraging parents to be involved and engaged in order to help Bibb County students have a successful school year.