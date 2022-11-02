Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position

The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims' new role.

We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far.

“I just see endless possibilities when I look over the horizon and it fuels me,” Dr. Sims said.

He says it’s an honor going to work each day, and that so far, a lot has happened.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be all over the place in the district, and it’s been very strategic,” he said. “It’s been very beneficial to visit all parts of the community, to go to events after hours, of course to be in schools and be as visible as I possibly can.”

Building connections has been his number one goal.

According to Walsetta Miller, the principal of Alexander II Magnet School, Dr. Sims has brought positive energy into the district.

“He puts a lot of emphasis on celebrating everyone and what they do for the school, and I think we’ve kind of developed that philosophy,” she said.

Dr. Sims has also focused on the parents during his first 90 days by creating a podcast called “In the Loop with the Supe.” He uses the podcast to keep parents informed about what’s happening in the district.

But his greatest accomplishment so far?

“Breaking down the walls of concern in terms of someone who’s an outsider coming in who might not have invested interest in the city,” he said.

Dr. Sims says there’s still more to accomplish, including digging into the academic state of the district’s students.

“I want to be able to access student progress in a consistent manner so that we can see at the end of the road the opportunity for success and progress,” he said.

Ultimately, Dr. Sims says he wants to help build up the students and staff to be “Built for Bibb.”

Dr. Sims says he will continue to tour schools throughout the district for the next several months.