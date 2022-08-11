Bibb Schools Superintendent meets with local business leaders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District is partnering with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce to talk to businesses about how to impact students.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims met with business leaders Thursday to show how they can provide opportunities to students.

He also addressed how businesses can offer student mentorship programs.

Sims says this is a great way to show students the great things Macon has to offer.

“All the things that we are doing right now is drumming up the energy, telling our own story in terms of people getting to see Macon-Bibb County and Bibb County public schools for what it is,” he said. “This is a great city. We have some great educators.”

Sims says he encourages local business to keep in touch with students about available job opportunities.