Bibb schools receive donation from law firm

Forrest B. Johnson (middle) presenting donation to Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims (left)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday.

$5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School.

Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends to the community.

“Here is a community member, a business who’s doing his part to help the school system,” he said. “We want everyone to be encouraged to do the same.”

Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm also recognized Bibb County school resource officers with $100 gas cards.

