Bibb School District hosts Back to School Public Safety Summit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District leaders and law enforcement took part in a back to school safety and security summit Thursday.

The meeting focused on reviewing school and district safety plans and the roles each agency plays in an emergency response.

Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says he wants to be in touch with all public safety agencies to ensure all schools are safe.

“It’s critical for us to be on the same page,” Sims said. “If anything happens in any school, we know response will require everybody to respond, and today is getting us focused so that if and when anything happens, we’re ready to respond.”

The district also plans to be more proactive by performing safety drills to make sure students are prepared for an emergency.

“We absolutely plan to perform necessary drills with our students,” Sims said. “We don’t like to do those sorts of things. It’s necessary, because if anything actually happens, we want everybody inside the schools, students included, to be thoroughly prepared to respond.”

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller also attended the summit. He says this is the first step to a safer school system and community.

“I’m excited about the first steps of this,” Miller said. “Making sure that everyone is on the same page and Macon-Bibb County is certainly a willing partner and we’re looking forward to a great relationship.”

The first day of school for Bibb County students is August 3.