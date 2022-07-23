Bibb County teachers receive $100 gas cards from local law firm

Several teachers in Bibb County got a surprise on Friday.

Bibb County School teachers received $100 gas cards from Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Bibb County School District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several teachers in Bibb County got a surprise on Friday.

Forrest B. Johnson and Associates partnered with the Bibb County Education Foundation to deliver $100 dollar gas cards.

Teachers at L.H. Williams Elementary and John R. Lewis Elementary received the cards.

The law firm says it’s a way of giving back to educators before the school year begins.

The firm also provides backpacks for students before the school year begins.

Forrest B. Johnson says its important to give back.

“Our kids come here and the foundation for their growth is education, so I do believe that their education is important,” he said. “That’s why we take so much time to get involved in the community and to provide funds for the teachers and for the students.”