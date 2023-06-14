Bibb County summer programs closing early due to severe weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–  The Bibb County School District will dismiss all summer programs early this Wednesday due to severe weather threats in the area.

The following programs will be affected:

  • All athletic programs have been canceled.
  • Elementary school summer programming will dismiss at 12 PM today.
  • Middle and high school summer programming will dismiss at 1 PM today.
  • Summer meal service will close at 11:30 AM and mobile meal service will be canceled today.
