Bibb County summer programs closing early due to severe weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County School District will dismiss all summer programs early this Wednesday due to severe weather threats in the area.
The following programs will be affected:
- All athletic programs have been canceled.
- Elementary school summer programming will dismiss at 12 PM today.
- Middle and high school summer programming will dismiss at 1 PM today.
- Summer meal service will close at 11:30 AM and mobile meal service will be canceled today.