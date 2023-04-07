Bibb County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to stay alert amid alligator sightings

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Officers are issuing a warning to residents to be aware of alligators and take necessary precautions after officers relocated two alligators in one week.

This comes after officers relocated two alligators in just one week.

On Wednesday, officers relocated a 5-foot-6-inch alligator, known as “Wallie” by the sheriff’s office, from a business on 11th Street. Earlier this week, a 4-foot-6-inch alligator, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” was removed from a home on Joe Brown Road.

According to animal welfare officers, alligators are more active because we’re in the middle of their breeding season.

“Just keep your distance and either let it go on its way,” Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo said. “If it’s not going along its way fast enough for you, then call us, we will come get it.”

Both alligators were safely released back into the wild.

Residents who spot an alligator on their property are urged to contact Bibb County Animal Welfare office at (478) 621-6774.