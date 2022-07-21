Bibb County Sheriff’s Office teaching teens how to drive defensively

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—When driving, weather conditions and obstacles can change in just a second. That’s why the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is teaching young drivers how to over come those obstacles.

Lieutenant Tim James with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, has been teaching the annual summer defensive teen driving class for eight years. He says this class helps teens not just how to be safe drivers, but defensive drivers.

“They’re learning what we preach here called the ‘what if’ factor,” said Lieutenant James. “You know what can you control can you control other drivers around you? Can you control the weather? No, you can control your actions.”

Students participate in driving simulators that demonstrate real life situations. Things like driving on snowy roads, joggers on the roads, or even a deer crossing the street at night.

Students like Breland Hill say the course is helping them become better drivers, and have more confidence behind the wheel.

“I feel like just learning the risks and how careful you should be while driving will help me a lot and be more aware of my surrounds while driving,” said Hill.

There are three spots left in the defensive driving class. If you’re interested in enrolling your teen, call the Bibb County Sheriff Outreach at 478-219-1167.