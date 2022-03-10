Bibb County Sheriff’s Office still searching for suspects behind February Jeep robbery; new photos released

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still looking to find the suspects behind the February armed robbery in which a vehicle was stolen from 2 female victims.

The original incident that occurred took place at the QuickZip gas station on PioNono, where 3 male suspects brandished a firearm and demanded that the 2 female victims give them their Jeep. The Jeep was later found abandoned in a parking lot off of Vineville Avenue, but the suspects were still no where to be found.

Recently, investigators obtained photos that show one of the suspects (the one that was wearing the black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Drippin” on it at the scene of the crime) walking away from the stolen Jeep and into a gas station in Decatur, Georgia. This suspect was caught on camera without wearing a facial covering at this other gas station.

Investigators are still trying to find these suspects. If you or anyone you know has information concerning the incident or their whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.