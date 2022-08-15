Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity.

The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county.

According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one call every day.

“Recently, it’s all alarm companies just trying to sell security systems,” he said. “The bottom line is they’re doing it illegally, because they don’t have permits.”

Bibb County has an ordinance in place that states requires a permit to solicit sales.

You can get that permit at the Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioners Office. Captain Meadows says there are a few steps involved.

“The tax commissioner’s office collects the information and sends it over the sheriff’s office,” he said. “We do the background checks and approve it and then send it back to the tax commissioner, who issues a permit.”

Once you receive the permit, you are required to wear a badge at all times when you’re going door-to-door.

The Better Business Bureau says illegal activity happens most often during the summer months.

President and CEO Kelvin Collins says there are ways to stay safe.

“We just want consumers to ask questions, report what you find to be unusual and don’t buy something that you’re not necessarily looking for,” he said.

Collins says if you do open your door to someone trying to sell you a product, you should never feel pressured to buy anything.

“If you feel uncomfortable at any point, ask them to leave,” he said. “If they don’t leave, call 911.”