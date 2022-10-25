Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $90,000 in H.E.A.T. grant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded over $90,000 thanks to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s H.E.A.T. grant.

BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies that are receiving money for the Federal 2023 Fiscal year from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant. The total of the BCSO’s grant is $90,620.86.

The goal of the H.E.A.T. program is to fight against crashes, injuries, and fatalities by impaired driving and speeding, as well as increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of Driving Under the Influence. The BCSO plans to use the grant to help reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving by conducting waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks, and sobriety checkpoints.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis had this to say about the grant: “We are very proud to once again be a recipient of the HEAT grant through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The community outreach and enforcement actions of the dedicated deputies who are a part of the HEAT team help us to keep those who travel our roadways safer by impacting those who speed and drive impaired.”