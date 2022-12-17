Bibb County Sheriff’s Office providing Christmas cheer with ‘Santa Village at Outreach’ Saturday

The Bibb County Sherriff's Office hopes the community will come out to enjoy its "Santa's Village at Outreach" Saturday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Santa is visiting Macon Saturday to make sure every child has a Christmas filled with excitement.

The Bibb County Sherriff’s Office hopes the community will come out to enjoy its “Santa’s Village at Outreach.”

Corporal Tamika Nelson says the event will be a place where children can enjoy the Christmas season.

“We just enjoy giving out toys to our community, and for the children who may not have that opportunity to have a nice Christmas, so that’s what we do,” Nelson said. “We plan to have toys to give out to our kids in the community so they can have a merry Christmas.”

Santa’s Village is open for everyone and will have plenty of gifts to giveaway. There will also be giveaways of items including coats, books and electronics.

“We have approximately 600 toy items that we will be giving out and approximately 25 assorted bicycles,” Maj. Tony Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s said. “Some of that was donated and has been refurbished, that we are able to give out, as well as those that are new.”

Maj. Williams says he wants every child to have a merry Christmas.

“Everything is answered when you’re able to give a child that toy item and they’re smiling or I’m able to give them something that they didn’t have,” Williams said. “They may need that coat more than they need that toy, and that child receives that new coat, and you see that gleam on their face. It’s awesome.”

The Grinch will also make an appearance.

The event is Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 774 Hazel Street.