Bibb County Sheriff’s Office hosting youth summer basketball camps

Organizers say the camp will teach fundamentals of the game, while helping grow tighter bonds with law enforcement.

Campers going through basketball drills

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the youth of Macon by hosting a summer basketball camp for boys and girls.

The Police Athletic League, or PAL, is a program formed to deter juveniles from crime by providing mentorships. Organizers say the camp will teach fundamentals of the game, while helping grow tighter bonds with law enforcement.

Kelvin Hammonds is the Director for Mini Hoops Basketball Camp, and a coach at the camp. He says having a camp like this will help kids become more comfortable around law enforcement.

“Every time you see the police or the sheriff it’s an intimidating position, now it’s a friendly position so now they come in the gym… and they feel comfortable seeing them,” said Hammonds.

PAL coordinator for the Bibb county Sheriff’s Office, Bill Square, said he treats every child that comes through the camp as his own.

“But all the kids are my kids in this camp i treat them all like my own and like i said it’s really positive thing to see them here and like i said if we could put a 100 in here that be nice,” said Square.

The camp is being held at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center on Maynard Avenue in Macon.

The girls camp runs through this week. The boys camp is next week.