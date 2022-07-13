Bibb County Schools hosts retired teacher hiring fair

A shortage of math, science and special education teachers pushed the Bibb County School District to host a retiree job fair Wednesday.

Retired teachers got a chance to interview and apply to teaching jobs at the school district’s central office.

According to Katrina Swindle with the Bibb County School District, House Bill 385 allows retired teachers to return to class while keeping their retirement benefits for up to three years.

Previously, if a teacher wanted to return, they had to relinquish their benefits.

Latrina Pennamon-Nash, principal of Ballard-Hudson Middle School, says bringing in teachers with experience is helpful for students.

“Obviously it’s a financial incentive for them, but also it’s a win-win for schools to be able to acquire again that wealth of knowledge that retired educators have, the skill sets that they have, to be able to bring that back to the classroom is definitely a win-win for any principal,” she said.

Bibb County students return to class on August 3.