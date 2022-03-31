Bibb County Schools hiring for multiple jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County School District looks to fill positions in the transportation and school nutrition department.

The district hosted a Spring Hiring Blitz Thursday, to fill multiple classified jobs. More than 20 people attended.



We spoke with the Director of Transportation for the district, Anthony Jackson. He says they’re looking for applicants who are willing to learn and, enjoy being around people.

“You don’t have to come here with all the knowledge to perform any of these jobs,” he said. “As we will work diligently with you to help prepare you and provide you with the tools to be successful.”

If you’re interested in applying for a job, contact the Human Resources Department or go to the district’s website and click on the careers section.