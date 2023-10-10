Bibb County Schools’ graduation rate increases to all-time high

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Leaders with the Bibb County School District are celebrating higher graduation rates for the district and all of its high schools.

For the 2023 school year, the graduation rate rose to 87-percent. That’s up from about 81-percent for the 2022 school year, and 52-percent in 2012.

The latest figures also represent the first time that all BCSD schools had graduation rates above 80%.

“Such a great deal of hard work went in last year – and not just last year, but over the years – to get us to this fantastic graduation rate, and we’re just excited as to what it means for those students who go on to do great things,” said Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Dan A. Sims in a news release.

Central High School achieved the district’s highest ever graduation rate of 96.41% for the Class of 2023.