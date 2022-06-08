Bibb County Schools feeding students this summer

The Bibb County School District started its summer meal program on Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District started its summer meal program on Monday.



The program provides lunches for students through July 2.

The lunches provide a rotating choice of meals with a side of fruits and vegetables.

Timikel Shape, the district’s Executive Director for School Nutrition, says the district does all it can to make sure its students are fed.



“Everyone has that opportunity, but it’s critical that during the summer, that when we’re open, that we at least have those who need a meal come,” she said. “And we work with partners in the community. If they’re not open, there are other sources that are still available in the community, whether it’s children going to get food or parents going to buy food from other community agencies.”

Click here for more information.

