Bibb County Schools cancel afterschool programs for potential inclement weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has canceled all afterschool programs and athletic events for today due to the possibility of inclement weather from Tropical storm Nicole.

The post that the district made on social media says that parents should make arrangements to pick children up from school at normal dismissal time out of “an abundance of caution” for potential inclement weather. The post also makes mention of the fact that the district is closed Friday for Veterans Day.