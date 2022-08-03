Bibb County School District welcomes students back for new school year

Students in Bibb County went back to class on Wednesday. We visited Bruce Elementary School, where we saw nothing but smiles and excitement to start the new school year.

Principal Kizzie Lott says she’s ready to start the year strong.

“Our theme is Leaders Get in the Game,” she said. “So everything we’re preparing them for, the game that they’re going to play, which is the game of academics and the game of life.”

It was Lott’s first time welcoming parents and students as the school’s principal.

She has two goals this school year.

“We’re beginning a mentorship program entitled ‘Wings,’ which means Willing Individuals Nurturing and Guiding Students,” she said. “We are the eagles, and we know that for eagles to soar, they must have strong wings. Another focus will be on closing our reading gaps. We know that literacy is the foundation for learning.”

Fifth grader Jamichael Johnson says his favorite subject is math, but there’s more he wants to learn this year.

“The stuff I want to learn this year is more than what I learned last year,” he said.

The first day of school can be scary for young children, but first grade teacher Dominique Kirkland is ensuring her students are excited to learn.

“I want to see growth in my students as far as them coming in not knowing how to write to knowing how to write, them coming in not knowing how to read to knowing how to read, and most importantly being a leader.”

The school says its goal is to make sure students are back on track and that they are able to overcome obstacles they faced during the pandemic.