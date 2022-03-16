Bibb County School District promotes acceptance through new initiative

The week is part of a Positive Behavioral Intervention Support or "PBIS" initiative to promote acceptance within schools.

Bruce Elementary students and staff participate in a peace march

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is participating in Peace Week.

Bibb County PBIS Coordinator, Curlandra Lightfoot-Smith, says being able to teach children healthy habits is important for success in and out the classroom.

“So we know that some of those skills are emotional regulation, which means they need to be able to control their emotions,” Lightfoot-Smith said. “They also need to have a sense of healthy mental wellness as well as being kind, so we wanted to teach those steps to them while they’re in school.”

Bruce Elementary celebrated Tuesday with a peace march through the school.

Students held posters and joined in with chants of peace. Principal Angela James says Peace Week is all about accepting each other’s differences.

“We have to accept and be kind and not pick at each other because someone is different, their hair is different, their eyes are different or anything like that,” she said. “Accepting the differences within each other.”

Lightfoot-Smith wants student to know it’s okay to have rough days, but you never have to go through them alone.

“If they’re feeling a way where they need some support, they don’t have to feel that way all by yourself,” she said. “You can go to your teacher, you can go to your parent , your guardian you can go to whatever that caring adult in the building is, and we want to nurture those relationships here in Bibb County Schools.”

Peace Week will continue Wednesday, March 16 with Wear Yellow Day.