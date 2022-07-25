Bibb County School District welcomes back faculty, staff with high energy convocation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is celebrating 150 years of education.

The school district held its annual convocation ceremony on Monday at Luther Williams Field.

The event started with teachers dancing and bringing the energy to the dance floor.

It was Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ first convocation.

He says he wants his teachers to bring the same energy they displayed Monday to their classrooms.

“The big idea is for everybody to spend every single day building themselves up to become even better,” he said. “Better informed and better prepared to meet the needs that they identify for every student.”

According to Dr. Sims, those needs include helping students academically, socially and emotionally.

CaTeah Collins, a Physical Education teacher at Weaver Middle School, was named the district’s teacher of the year.

She says she’s striving to be someone her students can count on.

“By just showing up for the kids every day,” she said. “That’s how I give back, knowing they have someone they can talk to, depend on, always having those relationships with kids so that no matter what they know they are loved and cared for.”

In her new leadership role, Collins says she’s thinking ahead to ensure her students succeed.

“I will give them the tools through physical education to live those healthy lifestyles, find things that they enjoy,” she said. “It’s not always about sports. It might be dance, so finding that tool for them.”

The pandemic changed the educational structure the past two years, and Dr. Sims wants this year to be different.

“This work can’t be done in isolation,” he said. “They need the support and the help from the community. It’s my job as superintendent to make sure that people outside and inside the district understand where we’re going.”

Students return to class on August 3, and as teachers prepare to welcome students, the school district wants to make sure they are #Built4Bibb.