Bibb County School District holds back to school giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District held a back to school bash at Westside High School Friday.

The drive-thru event gave parents a chance to get the newly required clear or mesh back packs, school supplies, school uniforms and health supplies.

Curlandra Lightfoot-Smith, the district’s PBIS coordinator, says the school district is committed to helping the community.

“We understand you need some school supplies for you to purchase, but we’re going to purchase some as well,” she said. “We’re going to have our sponsors and our community to wrap their arms around the students and the parents to help meet that need as well, so we’re starting off hoping to build that excitement for a great 2022-23 school year.”

Bibb County students return to class on Wednesday, August 3.