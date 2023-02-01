Bibb County School District begins new strategic plan design for education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is working on a new comprehensive five-year strategic plan to help shape the district’s future.

“So we’re currently coming out of one strategic plan, which was called Victory in Progress, and we’re about to start a new one which will set the direction for the district for the next five years,” Chief of Staff Katika Lovett said. “That strategic plan will have goals, it will have strategies, will have things such as a learner profile, really capturing the heart of what the community has shared with us that they want to see for our students.”

“This really gives us an opportunity to make sure we have targeted programs, targeted supports, targeted goals that are designed to help students get to that next level,” she continued. “Whether that’s college, career or even entrepreneurship for our students.”

Howard Middle School Principal Tony Jones spoke about the plan Tuesday.

“We’re setting the direction for the next five years, and so this is an opportunity for us to think about what we’ve done well, how we can build on that success, and what we need to do to fill in gaps so that we can get our students college, career, entrepreneur, getting ready for the world beyond middle school and beyond high school,” he said.

The strategic plan will be finished at the end of the current school year and will begin being implemented at the start of the next school year in August.

