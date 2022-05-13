Bibb County adds girls flag football to athletic events

"We have a lot of girls who want to compete in football, but to have girls flag football now for them, I think it's going to speak volumes."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has announced the addition of girls flag football at high schools for the upcoming season.

“We wanted to add it just to have another competitive sport for our girls,” said Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms. “We have a lot of girls who want to compete in football, but to have girls flag football now for them, I think it’s going to speak volumes, and you’re going to see the tremendous turn out of girls that are going to participate in girls flag football.”

The moment that really gave Grooms the green light on this new juncture was after the county held a girls flag football camp.

“We hosted a clinic right here in Middle Georgia at Southwest High School on April 23. It was a big clinic. We had over 300 participants at the clinic to participate in girls flag football. That was tremendous. And they came all the way from Acworth, all the way down Valdosta and Savannah,” said Grooms.

After the camp, the excitement and anticipation for the league showed as Westside High School had 57 girls were at the interest meeting. And since then, coaches have already begun preparing for the next season, hoping to be competitive right out of the jump.

“Really just learning the game. We’ve already started prepping by watching the playoffs from before. Learning the terminology, strategy, all that,” said Westside High School girls flag football head coach Candice Roberson. “Just to come in and be able to compete with everybody, not just Bibb County level, but I know we are going to be playing people within our region and just to be able to compete and have fun.”

The teams will compete under the GHSA. Each team will play up to 12 games. Once in the playoffs, the top four teams from Bibb County will face the top four teams from Houston County, and the top four overall teams from those competitions will move on to the state playoffs.

However, outside the expectations of winning the state title, the girls have an opportunity to earn scholarships at the collegiate level. The NAIA has established girls flag football programs in several of its schools and offers scholarships for extraordinary athletes. So this venture is not only about winning but also a way for girls to get their college paid for.

“I want to do my best because you never know if you’re going to be good or bad at something, and you might want to go further with it to get into school because lots of schools are not cheap and not easy to get into. So the more you’re doing, and the better you are at it, it’s easier,” said Taylor Frazier, a student from Westside High School.

The teams begin official summer practices in July and start the regular season on Oct. 25. Games will be played at the Ed Defore Sports Complex on Wednesdays, so come out and support the girls just like the boys.