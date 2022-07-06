Bibb Clerk’s Office starts ‘Property Check’ program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County residents now have the option to get alerts when documents are filed involving their property.

The Superior Court Clerk’s Office started a free service called “Property Check” that allows you to sign up for alerts.



If a document, like a deed or a lien, is filed on your property through the Clerk’s Office, the service will update you. The Clerk’s Office says it’s one way to protect your property.

“I think this is important, especially for our senior citizens,” Erica L. Woodford, Superior Court Clerk for Bibb County, said. “Because we know a lot of times seniors do get taken advantage of, and there are just a lot of people, fraudsters, being creative and scamming people out of their properties.”

You can go on the Superior Court Clerk’s Facebook page and scroll down to the post about “Property Checks” to sign up, or you can email SuperiorInfo@MaconBibb.US for a link to sign up.