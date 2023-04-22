Beyond the Bell hosting free public health fair in Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beyond the Bell, a local organization committed to providing the Macon community prevention programs & resources to reduce substance use in youth, is hosting a free public health fair this weekend at Union Baptist Church in Macon.

The event, happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, will feature doctors and nurses providing free blood pressure and diabetes checks as well as HIV testing.

“We’re finding out that people are stressed, and they’re letting their health go because they’re worried about other things, so we wanted to remind people that your health is extremely important,” Beyond the Bell executive director Sandra Dean said. “You can’t worry about anything else if you’re not a healthy person.”

In addition to health checks, the fair will offer gift card opportunities, free food and music.

Union Baptisr Church is located at 1137 Kitchens Street .