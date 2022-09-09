Beverly Knight Olson Children’s hospital participates in ‘Brave the Shave’

"Kids really love seeing their doctor's head being shaven," Dr. Vishwas Sakhalkar said. "It makes them feel really happy, and also I really want to convey especially to the teenagers and parents that losing hair is really not a big deal in children with cancer."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Brave the Shave” is happening nationwide, and the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is participating.

The event challenges people to shave their heads in order to help bring awareness to childhood cancer.

A team of stylists from Great Clips visited the hospital Thursday.

The hospital has participated in the event since 2014 but did have to pause in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Dr. Vishwas Sakhalkar, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist who has participated in the event ever year, says he is privileged to be able to do this for his patients.

“Kids really love seeing their doctor’s head being shaven,” he said. “It makes them feel really happy, and also I really want to convey especially to the teenagers and parents that losing hair is really not a big deal in children with cancer.”

While the childhood cancer death rate has dropped by nearly 70% over the past 40 years, it still remains the leading cause of death from disease in children from birth to to age 14.