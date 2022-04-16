Beulahland Church, Middle Georgia Food Bank feed over 300 families

Senior Pastor Carlos Kelly, said people began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m.

Volunteers at Beulahand Church passing out food

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Beulahland church passed out food to the community Friday. The church partnered with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to give away non-perishable items to more than 300 families.

Senior Pastor Carlos Kelly, said people began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. Pastor Kelly said it’s the job of the church to help aid the community.

“The reality is that’s what the church is here for. The question has been asked if your church moves out of the area will they even know that you were gone? I believe our church, they would say yes because we’ve met so many needs. People look to us to have the bare necessities,” said Pastor Kelly.

Beulahland isn’t done serving the community. The church is hosting a spring fest carnival with food, games and rides on Saturday.

The free carnival is from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.