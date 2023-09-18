Belvedere Manor-Weaver Heights Neighborhood Association to host meeting highlighting history of Black Maconites

The public meeting, part of the Macon 200 Bicentennial Celebration, will feature speakers Thomas Duval and Stanley Stewart.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Belvedere Manor-Weaver Heights Neighborhood Association is highlighting Macon’s Black history and planning for future events in recognition of Macon’s 200-year history.

The Neighborhood Association will host a public meeting Monday night during which community members are invited to learn about noteworthy Black Macon residents and their contributions to the city’s history.

The meeting will feature historian Dr. Thomas Duval, who serves on the Macon 200 Bicentennial Committee, and candidate for the Macon-Bibb County District 3 Commission seat, Stanley Stewart.

There will be an informational portion of the meeting, followed by public comment.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at New Griswoldville Baptist Church. That’s located at 3003 Truitt Place in Macon.