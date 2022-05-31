Beekeepers and You

(41NBC/WMGT) — It’s the middle of spring time and insects are out in full force, one such creepy crawly are those fuzzy little black and yellow friends we know as bees. Where there are flowers, these buzzy bumbles are hurrying from one flower to the next in their never ending quest to make honey. Though it might sound odd to some, there is an entire group of people dedicated to taking care of bees– the beekeeper.

Steven Eagle is the sole owner and operator of Eagle Apiaries out of Dublin. Before Eagle was a Beekeeper he was working in an unsatisfying job for 8 years until he recalled a part time job beekeeping he had done as a teenager. Now with over 340 beehives under his watch, Eagle has been apart of this business going on 7 years now and has no plans of stopping any time soon. Part of the reason Eagle considers bees to be so important is their impact on our world and he also emphasizes that if you want to help local bee populations you’ll want to help your local beekeepers first. If you wanted to help out local bees, Eagle recommends that leaving out clean water out would help bees immensely as they need the water to keep the hives cool and that if you do, make sure you put the water in a shallow dish or put marbles in the container you are filling so that the bees don’t drown. As part of his job, Eagle offers his bees to local areas to help pollinate as well as selling honey and beeswax products, but he isn’t the only apiary to do so.

Over on Ingleside Avenue in Macon is a local market called Village Market Place that sells Georgia-made products including Honey and other bee made goods from a Macon based Apiary called Shamrock Apiaries. Village Market Place been doing business with Shamrock Apiaries since the store first opened 6 years ago and have had a good relationship with them.

Brendan Rowley is the owner of Village Market Place and not only sells the honey that Shamrock Apiaries offers, but also fresh honey comb, honey straws and candles. Rowley says that they go through a good amount of honey and he also says that the flavor of the honey is a little different each time it comes in. When we asked his opinion on bees and beekeepers, Rowley stated that bees are immensely important for helping things grow and that the honey they make is important in our own diets.

You can check out Eagle Apiaries on their website at https://www.eagleapiaries.com/ as well as their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eagleapiaries if you want to stay up to date on their bees as well as buy their products.

You can also check out Village Market Place over at their store on 2381 Ingleside Avenue in Macon to help support them and their continued business with local growers or visit their website at https://www.villagemarketplacemacon.com/