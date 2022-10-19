‘Be Pro Be Proud Georgia’ visits Twiggs County High School

"Be Pro Be Proud Georgia" made a stop at Twiggs County High School Tuesday to share the importance of skills-based professions.

Students were able to try different job simulators that exposed them to skills-based jobs like welding and trucking driving.

Officials with Be Pro Be Proud Georgia say they want students to know there are so many opportunities in the skills-based market.

“We have the opportunity to introduce students to skilled trades with the hope that someday they will possibly be their own business owners (and) have their own businesses going in the skilled trades, which will help out the market a whole lot,” tour manager Reginald Lagrone said.

The Be Pro Be Proud Georgia tour will visit several cities in Middle Georgia this week. You can learn more here.