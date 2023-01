BCSO needs your help identifying two suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who broke into a Dollar General.

The video above shows two suspects burglarizing the store on Houston Road.

Investigators ask if you know the identity of the two suspects, or have any information on the burglary, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.