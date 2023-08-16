BCSO needs help identifying woman accused of theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a woman in connection to a theft.

Investigators are searching for this woman you see in the picture above. They say she was caught leaving Kohl’s on Zebulon Road with an armful of merchandise.

They say she left in this silver vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Hannah Witherington at HWitherington@maconbibb.us.

You can also call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.