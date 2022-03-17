BCSO Looking for porch pirate who stole from Cold Creek Parkway area

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help in finding a person in connection with some stolen packages off Cold Creek Parkway.

According to the BCSO, it was around Cold Creek Parkway off North Mumford Road on March 15th, that the suspect pictured here stole a package containing red Clarks brand women’s shoes from a residence. The theft happened around 3:20 p.m. The thief is described as wearing a knit beanie, dark overalls, a long sleev e gray shirt, and gray tennis shoes with white soles.

The suspect that stole the package was a passenger in the truck pictured here, which appears to be a late 90’s to early 2000’s gray Ford F250 with 2 full doors, and 2 half doors. The release also says that the truck has a V8 engine, with an aftermarket exhaust, instead of a diesel engine.

Anyone with information concerning this case, truck, or suspect is urged to call Investigator Dennis Terry at 478-951-4011 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.