BCSO, GSP arrest over 40 in “Operation Rolling Thunder”

This operation is an effort to deter traffic offenses and other criminal issues.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Georgia State Patrol arrested over 40 people during “Operation Rolling Thunder” on October 7 and 8.

A total of 41 people were arrested, including 25 warrants served and issuing 428 tickets. The arrests include 23 charged with DUI.

Law enforcement also recovered 37 firearms, 5 which were reported stolen.

Those arrested and their charges are below:

Deloris Dominique Jones, 37 – Charged with : Warrants served for Houston County Sheriff’s and Perry Police Department

Aarion Palmer, 30 – Charged with: Warrants for Bibb County State Court Violation of Probation

Zykira Akeisha Worthen, 24 – Charged with: Speeding, Seat Belt, DUI-Less Safe, DUI-Endangering Child Under 14YOA

Shalandra Tamese Santiago-Meyers, 33 – Charged with: Warrant served for Forsyth Police Department

Danny Lewis Bolds JR, 45 – Charged with: Possession of Controlled Substances Schedule I or II x 2, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon, and Violation of Probation

Jeno Artenz Neely, 41 – Charged with: Possession of Controlled Substances Schedule I or II, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon, and Violation of Probation

Justin Lee Clanton, 30 – Charged with: Giving False Name/Info/DOB, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon (4) counts, Warrants served for Johnson County Sheriff Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office

Amy Lynn Taylor, 41 – Charged with: Giving False Name/Info/DOB, Altered Identification with Gov Logo, Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon (4) counts

Zachery Obadiah Labs, 42 – Charged with: Concealing ID of Vehicle, Failure to Register Vehicle, Driving Without a Valid License, Making False Statements, Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon (4) counts, Trafficking Methamphetamine

Dakota Evan Delph, 35 – Charged with: Driving While License Suspended, Driving While Registration Suspended, Fleeing/Eluding, Violation Of Probation, Warrants served Bibb County Office Fleeing/Eluding (3) counts, Impersonating Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, Overtaking/Passing, State Court Violation Of Probation- Driving While License Suspended, Superior Court Bench Warrants-Possession of Methamphetamine (2) counts, Obstruction (2) counts Warrants served for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrants for Aggravated Assault (2) counts, Criminal Damage (2) counts, Fleeing/Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, Speeding, DUI

David Shawn Scott, 45 – Charged with: Improper Lane Change, DUI-Less Safe

Jeffrey Neil Dykes, 47 -Charged with: -Theft By Taking (2) counts

Jazz Jarvis Taylor, 28 – Charged with: Obscure/Missing License Plate, Driving With Suspended Registration, Driving While License Suspended, Marijuana Less Than Ounce, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon